Abby Leasure

Abby Leasure

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Attending leadership conferences, Student of the Month, Youth City Bowling Championship in 2018, Varsity Captain of the Central Overwatch ESports Team, JV Girls Bowling Captain 2020

Future Plans: Attend Minnesota State University-Mankato and major in Psychology and minor in French. Then obtain a Master's and PhD at the Umiversity of Washington-Seattle to become a Clinical Psychologist

Extracurriculars: Bowling, Tennis, ESports, Campaign Volunteer

Favorite Quote: "Carpe diem. Seize the day boys, make your lives extraordinary." - John Keating, Dead Poets Society

Favorite Memory: Walking into Central for the very first time without a clue how many people and memories I would be leaving behind.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take anything for granted. Don't miss that football game. Go to prom. Get involved. You never know what passion you'll find if you make those memories and don't take anything for granted.

Parents Names: Amy Leasure and Bryan Leasure

