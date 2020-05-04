Adrian Johnson

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Five solo and ensemble Division 1's over the course of three years
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to study Software Engineering and make orchestral music as a hobby
Extracurriculars: Captain of R6 Esports, JV Captain of SSBU Esports, Chess Club
Favorite Quote: "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different outcome."
Favorite Memory: When I played in the Davenport Central Wind Ensemble, and we played Concerino for 4 Percussion, and I played xylophone and marimba and we wowed the crowd.
Advice To Future Generations: Take care of your mental health as well as your physical health. High school isn't easy, and those issues can make it 10 times tougher.
Parents Name: Rochelle Lee
