Adrian Johnson

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Five solo and ensemble Division 1's over the course of three years

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to study Software Engineering and make orchestral music as a hobby

Extracurriculars: Captain of R6 Esports, JV Captain of SSBU Esports, Chess Club

Favorite Quote: "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different outcome."

Favorite Memory: When I played in the Davenport Central Wind Ensemble, and we played Concerino for 4 Percussion, and I played xylophone and marimba and we wowed the crowd.

Advice To Future Generations: Take care of your mental health as well as your physical health. High school isn't easy, and those issues can make it 10 times tougher.

Parents Name: Rochelle Lee

