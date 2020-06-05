Aidan Heidgerken

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: AP Student, Honors Student, lots of fun
Future Plans: I plan to attend Iowa State University after taking a year of classes at Scott Community College because of COVID-19. I plan to further my education in the fields of Communications and Technology.
Extracurriculars: Davenport Central Show Choirs four years, 2 years in Blue Vibrations, 2 years CSI, Bowling Team sophomore year, Robotics Team, e-sports Team
Favorite Quote: "People treat me like a God. They ignore my existence and only talk to me when they need something."
Favorite Memory: Showchoir ...
Advice To Future Generations: Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist.
Parents Names: Megan Heidgerken and Brian Heidgerken
