Aidan Heidgerken

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: AP Student, Honors Student, lots of fun

Future Plans: I plan to attend Iowa State University after taking a year of classes at Scott Community College because of COVID-19. I plan to further my education in the fields of Communications and Technology.

Extracurriculars: Davenport Central Show Choirs four years, 2 years in Blue Vibrations, 2 years CSI, Bowling Team sophomore year, Robotics Team, e-sports Team

Favorite Quote: "People treat me like a God. They ignore my existence and only talk to me when they need something."

Favorite Memory: Showchoir ...

Advice To Future Generations: Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist.

Parents Names: Megan Heidgerken and Brian Heidgerken

