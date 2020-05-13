{{featured_button_text}}
Alexia Moore

Alexia Moore

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Honors throughout high school, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade, part of a school poetry slam

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa and double major in Business and Pre-Med

Extracurriculars: Shades of Melanin Club, Future Teachers Club, Key Club, Winter Guard

Favorite Quote: "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel" - Maya Angelou

Favorite Memory: Doing a poem at the poetry slam at Davenport Central, the event was amazing to hear the different creative poems of the group members, and to present a poem myself.

Advice To Future Generations: Stay focused, enjoy high school, and always do strive to be better.

Parents Name: Amy Moore

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments