Alexia Moore

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Honors throughout high school, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade, part of a school poetry slam
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa and double major in Business and Pre-Med
Extracurriculars: Shades of Melanin Club, Future Teachers Club, Key Club, Winter Guard
Favorite Quote: "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel" - Maya Angelou
Favorite Memory: Doing a poem at the poetry slam at Davenport Central, the event was amazing to hear the different creative poems of the group members, and to present a poem myself.
Advice To Future Generations: Stay focused, enjoy high school, and always do strive to be better.
Parents Name: Amy Moore
