Aliyah Petz

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Student of the Month

Future Plans: Attend college and study Robotics Engineering

Extracurriculars: Work

Favorite Quote: "A legacy is planting seeds in a garden you never get to see."

Favorite Memory: Being teacher's assistant for my favorite teacher

Advice To Future Generations: Don't stress too much, save that for college.

Parents Names: Leanna Trees, mother, and Nick Petz, father

