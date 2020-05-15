Aliyah Petz

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Student of the Month
Future Plans: Attend college and study Robotics Engineering
Extracurriculars: Work
Favorite Quote: "A legacy is planting seeds in a garden you never get to see."
Favorite Memory: Being teacher's assistant for my favorite teacher
Advice To Future Generations: Don't stress too much, save that for college.
Parents Names: Leanna Trees, mother, and Nick Petz, father
