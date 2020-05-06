Aliza Oxyer

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Academic honors letter and bars, music varsity letters and bars for Band, Orchestra and Choir, first round selection for Junior Rotary, National Honor Society Fundraising Liaison, Davenport Central Marching Blue Devils five-year member, Iowa College Aid/AmeriCorps/Gear Up Youth Leader, Principal Viola in both Central Chamber and Concert Orchestras
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa to double major in History and Political Science with a minor in Economics on the Pre-Law track.
Extracurriculars: Davenport Central Marching Blue Devils, Central Chamber Orchestra, Holiday Carolers, National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, TAG, Interact/Key Club, Books 'n' Bloggers, Girls Learn International, Family Museum volunteer, QCSYE Prelude Strings mentor, Quad-City Youth Symphony Orchestra
Favorite Quote: "A few nice words can help a person more than you think."
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory, or perhaps memories, are of marching band. I remember always eating dinner together and then getting pumped for our next competition on double-header Saturdays. Being a part of something so much bigger than just me is a memory that I will always hold close to my heart.
Advice To Future Generations: There may be days in your high school career that are what you'd describe as "the worst day ever" and in some cases the worst day ever can seem like it turns into the worst Days ever. The key to stay positive on days like these and to keep yourself in the right head space is to think about and write down the best thing that happened that day. Big or small. Trust me, it helps.
Parents Names: Michael Oxyer and Julia Wirth-Oxyer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.