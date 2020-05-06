{{featured_button_text}}
Alyson Harvey

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Getting through the years

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for nursing

Favorite Quote: "Explore different paths because you are never normal, so do it now or never."

Favorite Memory: The walk out that happened two years ago

Parents Name: Katie Harvey

