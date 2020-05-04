{{featured_button_text}}
Alyssa Petre

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Go to school to become a paramedic

Favorite Quote: "Nothing is impossible. The world itself says, "I'm possible.""

Advice To Future Generations: Be grateful and take advantage of all the opportunities that come you're way.

Parents Name: Steve Petre

