Amber Sweeney

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, 1st annual All-Iowa Show Choir, All-State Iowa Chorus, Finalist All-State Solo, District Qualifying and MAC Swimmer
Future Plans: Attend Wartburg College in the fall to major in Music Education
Extracurriculars: Choir, Show Choir, Swimming, Drama Club
Favorite Quote: "If the grass is greener on the other side of the fence, chances are it's getting better care." - Frank Sonnenburg
Favorite Memory: Winning Grand Champion three separate times during the show choir season
Advice To Future Generations: Do whatever makes you happy, it's not selfish to want the best for yourself.
Parents Names: Tom and Kayla Sweeney
