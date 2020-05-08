{{featured_button_text}}
Amber Sweeney

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, 1st annual All-Iowa Show Choir, All-State Iowa Chorus, Finalist All-State Solo, District Qualifying and MAC Swimmer

Future Plans: Attend Wartburg College in the fall to major in Music Education

Extracurriculars: Choir, Show Choir, Swimming, Drama Club

Favorite Quote: "If the grass is greener on the other side of the fence, chances are it's getting better care." - Frank Sonnenburg

Favorite Memory: Winning Grand Champion three separate times during the show choir season

Advice To Future Generations: Do whatever makes you happy, it's not selfish to want the best for yourself.

Parents Names: Tom and Kayla Sweeney

