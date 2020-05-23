{{featured_button_text}}
Annie Hollonbeck

Annie Hollonbeck

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: National Honor Society honors, took three AP classes, Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish, three Dual Credit classes through Scott

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa with plans of becoming a Physician's Assistant

Extracurriculars: Swimming, Piano, 4-H for 9 years, 4-H County Council for four years, Ice Skating, Leader of the club Battle of the Books, Books and Bloggers Team

Favorite Quote: "Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn." - Benjamin Franklin

Favorite Memory: My fondest memories are those in which the school came together and showed school spirit through pep rallies, sporting events, music and theater

Advice To Future Generations: Appreciate what you have and don't be afraid to stand out and reach for your goals.

Parents Name: Denise Hollonbeck

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments