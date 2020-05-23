Annie Hollonbeck

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: National Honor Society honors, took three AP classes, Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish, three Dual Credit classes through Scott
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa with plans of becoming a Physician's Assistant
Extracurriculars: Swimming, Piano, 4-H for 9 years, 4-H County Council for four years, Ice Skating, Leader of the club Battle of the Books, Books and Bloggers Team
Favorite Quote: "Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn." - Benjamin Franklin
Favorite Memory: My fondest memories are those in which the school came together and showed school spirit through pep rallies, sporting events, music and theater
Advice To Future Generations: Appreciate what you have and don't be afraid to stand out and reach for your goals.
Parents Name: Denise Hollonbeck
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.