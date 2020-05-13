Benjamin Krogman

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: 3.8 GPA, Social Studies Outstanding Achievement Award, All-Academic Team Soccer, Dance and Football, St. Raphael Scholarship, Breitbach Catholic Scholarship
Future Plans: Attend Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and major in Computer Science
Extracurriculars: CHS Soccer Team, CHS Football Team, CHS Blue Illusion Dance Team
Favorite Quote: "Shout out to sidewalks; for keeping me off the streets."
Favorite Memory: Two-time Co-ed Blue Illusion Dance Team State Champions
Parents Names: Pat and Karla Krogman
