Brandon Coppinger

High School: Davenport Central
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and study Aerospace Engineering
Extracurriculars: Boy Scouts, National Honor Society, Private Guitar Lessons
Favorite Quote: "Whoever said that one person could never change the world never ate an undercooked bat."
Favorite Memory: Working as a staff member at Loud Thunder
Advice To Future Generations: Try not to procrastinate until the last minute. Limit it to the day before the last minute.
Parents Names: Jason Coppinger and Jennifer Coppinger
