{{featured_button_text}}
Brandon Coppinger

Brandon Coppinger

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and study Aerospace Engineering

Extracurriculars: Boy Scouts, National Honor Society, Private Guitar Lessons

Favorite Quote: "Whoever said that one person could never change the world never ate an undercooked bat."

Favorite Memory: Working as a staff member at Loud Thunder

Advice To Future Generations: Try not to procrastinate until the last minute. Limit it to the day before the last minute.

Parents Names: Jason Coppinger and Jennifer Coppinger

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments