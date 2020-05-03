{{featured_button_text}}
Breyana Clark

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Basketball, minor and major D, NSHSS, Q-C Senior Magazine cover winner

Future Plans: To become a cardiovascular doctor with her own practice

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Delta G.E.M.s, QCMP, feeding the community, NSHSS, PhotoFROG Studio/Q-C Senior Magazine model, QCNHS 2020 Debutante, Gear Up, iJAG

Favorite Quote: "To be aware is to be alive."

Favorite Memory: Finally being able to suit up and step out on the basketball court and play Varsity with my cousin (Bria Clark)

Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid to be different.

Parents Name: LaTrice Clark

