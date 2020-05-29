{{featured_button_text}}
Caroline Justin

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Academic Excellence, First Honors, AP Scholar, Marching Blue Devil Award, Marching Band Woodwind Captain, SEIBA Principal Clarinet, three-year Wind Ensemble, Concert Chorale

Future Plans: Attend Cornell College and major in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Show Choir, National Honor Society, TRI-M Music Honor Society, Mentors in Violence Prevention, McKinley Mentors, TAG

Favorite Quote: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."

Favorite Memory: Choir trip to New York City

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every moment, and make as many memories as you can.

Parents Names: Jay and Mary Justin

