Caroline Justin

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Academic Excellence, First Honors, AP Scholar, Marching Blue Devil Award, Marching Band Woodwind Captain, SEIBA Principal Clarinet, three-year Wind Ensemble, Concert Chorale
Future Plans: Attend Cornell College and major in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Show Choir, National Honor Society, TRI-M Music Honor Society, Mentors in Violence Prevention, McKinley Mentors, TAG
Favorite Quote: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."
Favorite Memory: Choir trip to New York City
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every moment, and make as many memories as you can.
Parents Names: Jay and Mary Justin
