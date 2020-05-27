{{featured_button_text}}
Courtney Hart

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Percussion Captain Marching Band junior and senior years, Marching Blue Devil Award junior year, Varsity Soccer four years, Davenport Central Girls Soccer Defensive MVP Award junior year

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa and major in Pre-athletic Training

Extracurriculars: Band, Marching Band, Choir, Show Choir, Soccer, National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, involved in church activities, including youth group, choir, mission trips and camp

Favorite Quote: "The sun will always shine after the storm."

Parents Names: Steve and Rita Hart

