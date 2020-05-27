Courtney Hart

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Percussion Captain Marching Band junior and senior years, Marching Blue Devil Award junior year, Varsity Soccer four years, Davenport Central Girls Soccer Defensive MVP Award junior year
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa and major in Pre-athletic Training
Extracurriculars: Band, Marching Band, Choir, Show Choir, Soccer, National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, involved in church activities, including youth group, choir, mission trips and camp
Favorite Quote: "The sun will always shine after the storm."
Parents Names: Steve and Rita Hart
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.