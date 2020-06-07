Academics
Lauren Posten, child of Dave and Michelle Posten, plans to major in Biochemistry and Neuroscience at Monmouth College, Monmouth, Ill.
Top 3 achievements: Winning the Thomas Anthony Dooley Scholarship, receiving a 33 on the ACT, and becoming a Governor’s Scholar.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? There are many high school memories that will stick with me for years, but my experiences in AP Chemistry class are some that I know I will never forget. Don’t get me wrong, stoichiometry and thermodynamics are memorable units, but it wasn’t what we learned about the chemistry that made the class so impactful. Mrs. Killian, our kind-hearted, energetic teacher, truly went above and beyond for her students. Two of my close friends and I were always the last to leave her classroom because we truly wanted to stay and hang out with her. Some days we bombarded her with questions about whatever we were learning at the time, but others we ate cake and talked about our problems, either way, we enjoyed every second in room 639. High school flies by so fast and I treasure my moments in 639 now more than ever because my experiences were cut short.
Sam Saveraid, child of Scott and Anne Saveraidx, plans to major in accounting, minoring in economics at the University of Southern California.
Top 3 achievements: Iowa Governor’s Scholar, Academic Excellence for all four years, and I earned 5th place in Iowa during the National Economics Challenge.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? On March 11th, I bought a durian with a friend for $60. The durian is an exotic fruit, known for its smell, which is compared to rotting flesh. However, my friend and I had the wonderful idea of taking it to school to celebrate the start of “spring break.” The unusual fruit and its extraordinary odor quickly cemented itself into our school’s community, causing a gas-leak scare, which led many teachers to panic and wonder what was going on. The day I brought the durian to school was the last day of my high school career. Little did I know that such a formative time in my life was coming to an abrupt end. However, I look back on that day with a smile on my face. Despite being such an intense student for all four years, I ended it while laughing with my friends. Learning to live in the moment was important for me before I start my journey to adulthood because you never know what’s coming.
The Arts
Laura Sitz, child of Robert and Lori Sitz, plans to major in Finance and Accounting at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 accomplishments: 4.0 GPA, Iowa All-State Bassoonist, and Senior Class Officer.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? An experience that has been especially meaningful to me is participating in the Iowa All-State Festival. The process of preparing for an audition for this prestigious ensemble taught me time management and discipline. To prepare, I would stay after school many days to practice, as well as take lessons outside of school and practice on my own. After being accepted into the All-State Orchestra, I began practicing and preparing for the event. When the day of the festival came, I was overwhelmed with excitement. It was an incredible experience to play challenging music with a group of dedicated young musicians. I loved meeting people from all over the state and learning about their own musical experiences. I will take this with me forever as I plan on playing in an orchestra in college.
Victoria Young, child of Dianna Donahue and Matthew Young, plans to minor in 3D studio art and major in Biology on a Pre-Med track at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Scholastic Art and Writing winner at the regional and national; received 3 honorable mentions, 1 silver key, 3 gold keys, and one silver medal; Selected for the K-12 National Ceramics Exhibition in Richmond, Virginia, and I was a 2020 Iowa Art All-State Awardee.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? High School will always be something I never forget, everything from my first day of freshman year to the day I found out that my senior year was over. It is crazy to think that in years to come the future generations will learn about the pandemic that affected me so greatly. Something that I will never forget is the day when my view on my art was changed forever. I was never the type of person to look at my art and be able to say that I loved it. In fact, I always struggled to appreciate my art and criticized everything that was wrong . I was always worried about what other people would think of it. But one day, my art teacher helped me understand that it doesn't matter what other people think. I learned that art is a wonderful thing that does not have to be perfect.
Humanities
Amelia Balk, child of Steve and Angie Balk, plans to major in economics and minoring in international relations at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Finished high school with a 4.0 cumulative GPA; Selected to speak at Iowa Girls State, and Worked with the Youth Conservation Corps under the direction of the U.S. Forest Service in Lake Tahoe, Calif.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? While at home during this pandemic one of the things I miss most is the conversations surrounding our daily current event homework in my AP Government and Macroeconomics classes. From impeachment to the election and Amazon to trade deficits, our dialogue was engaging and enlightening. I appreciate the role my teachers played, sometimes as a moderator, other times as devil's advocate, that caused me to question not only other’s views but my own. This reinforced to me the necessity of respect. Our conversations also offered me a chance to apply and connect concepts learned in class to real life, an essential skill for a career in politics. Current events are a reminder that a simple classroom idea and old fashioned conversation can go a long way in one’s education.
Anna Winn, child of Jenny and Kirby Winn, plans to major in English or Journalism/Communications at Augustana College, Rock Island.
Top 3 achievements: DAR Good Citizen Award Essay Contest Winner, Selection to the Iowa All-State Chorus and Academic Excellence, and a 4.0 GPA.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? As someone who has always had a deep appreciation for reading and writing, my English classes in high school have definitely been my favorite classroom experiences. A specific memorable experience, however, would have to be my junior year in AP English where I got to read several books written by authors from different time periods. I love English classes because through many of the reading and writing assignments, you are able to experience life in the past and encounter different cultures. During a poetry unit in AP English, I researched a poet from the 1950s and analyzed how his work was influenced by the time period in which he lived. It may have been the longest paper I’ve ever written, but I didn’t mind because I was getting a really cool history lesson while also gaining experience with poetry and writing.
Leadership
Jennifer Mahl, child of David and Tamara Mahl, plans to major in Secondary Vocal Music Education at Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: AP Scholar, President of Tri M chapter 7461 and Academic Excellence (4.0 GPA) 4 years
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My team and I sat in anticipation at the table together. It was the end of the day at regionals, and we were awaiting the announcement of the state qualifiers. I was staring at the floor and wringing my hands as the announcer lifted the microphone to his lips. “Our first qualifier… team BBP.” I turned to our table in disbelief and clapped my hands over my mouth. We were the top team at the 2020 Regionals! Through all my years at Central, my most meaningful activity has been Mock Trial. I have been lucky enough to be a two-year team captain, and our team has qualified for the state competition three out of four years. My incredible teammates and amazing coaches are what makes us so successful. I will always remember how we supported each other, and how we all worked together so well.
Monifah Ponton, child of Latoyal Poole and Terrance Sims, plans to major in Psychology, Social Work, and Business at Scott Community College
Top 3 achievements: Founder/Co-President of the Club Shades of Melanin, Becoming a Senior Class Officer, and Being President of the Gay-Straight Alliance Club.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Mr. Hartje, a great forensic speech teacher, gave the class our final assignment to be completely original and memorized. As a gen-z member, we feel an unnecessary weight from society to fix global warming, solve world hunger, and end racism. As an African-American, I can’t deny my history. It was my main topic but I had a hard time deciding if times have truly changed. We’re so caught up in what we feel we can’t do, we don’t take pride in the freedoms we have. My grandparents sharing their upbringing makes me grateful for the life I live now. I no longer take advantage of eating where I want, walking where I want, or saying what I want. Mr. Hartje helped me humble myself and have a greater passion to help better society. We all have a role that can make America a great place of equality, opportunities, and kindness.
Math/The Sciences
Nick Vazquez, child of Kristina Conard-Vazquez, plans to major in Computing Security and Computer Science ay Iowa State University with plans to transfer to Carnegie Mellon University or Case Western Reserve University.
Top 3 achievements: Carnegie Mellon SAMS Scholar, FIRST Tech Challenge State Qualifier, and Recipient of George Washington Carver Full-Tuition Scholarship at Iowa State.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout my time at Central and now more than ever, I have learned that experiences are not everlasting. As this graduating class knows very well, the last year of your high school career, or any important moment in your life may come to an abrupt end. As John Keating once said: “Carpe Diem” or “Seize the day”. Make use of the time that you have to brighten someone’s day or to set yourself on the path to success because no one can guarantee that there will always be a tomorrow. One day you may be able to look back at old pictures and relish the experiences you’ve had, but why waste the time looking at the world through a viewfinder when it’s right in front of you?
Ezekiel “Zeke” Wynsma, child of Brenda Peters and Joseph Wynsma, plans to major in Physics at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa
Top 3 achievements: 2019 First Tech Challenge Robotics State Qualifying Team, 2020 recipient of the Quad Cities Science and Engineering Council Scholarship, and Iowa Mock Trial State Qualifying Team in 2017, and 2019.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? For all four years of high school, I have been a member of my school’s FTC robotics team. When I first joined robotics freshmen year, I was looking forward to building a robot and learning about electronics and computers. However, I soon learned that robotics is not only about engineering and programming. A large amount of fundraising and documentation is required to keep the operation afloat. At first, I was unhappy whenever I got stuck having to log a journal entry about the latest changes to the robot or write a sponsorship letter. However, one day I was tasked with designing the team t-shirts we would wear to our next competition. I found that I loved graphic design, it was fun like building a robot but without the hassle of getting my hands dirty. I continued to take any design opportunities I could take, and now as a co-captain, I am considered the authority on any graphic design or documentation projects.
Vocational Education
Anne Cunningham, child of Dave and Melissa Cunningham, plans to major in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Academic excellence, 4-year varsity soccer player, and National Honor Society.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My time in high school will follow me throughout my life, with the experiences and memories I have obtained. Although the ending was not exactly what I expected it was certainly memorable. This uncertain time has taught me much more than I would ever have thought. I have gained knowledge from all the classes I have taken for the past four years, but currently, I have learned how to work through the unforeseeable and unknown. Many challenges have been presented through this time. I have had to use my experiences to work through my AP Calculus exam, my senior year losses, my three dual credit classes, moving towards college, working, and being away from others. I will take these lessons I have learned in and out of the classroom with me into the future.
Andrew Kloss, child of Joel Miller and Amber Greving, plans to attend Scott Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Acceptance into NHS, Receiving Academic Excellence (4.0 GPA for first 3 terms) all 4 years of High School, and 2016 Microsoft Office Specialist State Championship Fall Qualifier 1st Place.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The most unforgettable learning experience I have experienced happened during the 5th-grade social studies class. My teacher, Mr. Goodman, was on the younger side and tended to use more unconventional but very effective teaching tactics. One of these unconventional tactics was music. While our class was learning about the Pilgrims who came on the Mayflower and the Puritans who followed shortly after, he made a remix of Wu-Tang Clan’s “Method Man” to teach us. I remember thinking as he handed out the lyric sheet that singing this was one of the most embarrassing and stupid things I would ever have to do in school, and that there was no way I would learn anything from it. I was wrong. As we practiced the song each day and the test rolled around, all I had to do was sing the song in my head and I had the answers.
Young Journalist
Julissa Chavez, child of Manuel and Marta Chavez, plans to major in Social Work Interest at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Editor-In-Chief of Yearbook, Cumulative 4.0 GPA, and Sports and Club Editor of Yearbook as a junior.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience that I’ll remember forever would be when Mrs. Heinen taught me the importance of detail and the virtue of patience. I learned that it is normal to make mistakes, but we eventually have to fix the error we made. Over time, I became more precise with my school work and noticed how this was also implied in the real world. I’m extremely blessed and thankful to have had her as a teacher as she taught me a simple life lesson that I will carry throughout my entire life.
Chloe Wheeler, child of David and Andrea Winters, plans on attending Scott Community College for two years then transferring to the University of Iowa and double major in Photography and Art Education
Top 3 achievements: Placed 3rd in the 2019-2020 IHSPA spring journalism contest category photo story (Class B), nominated for the Buttleman Journalism Scholarship 2019-2020 school year, and rated superior and qualified for nationals for the Fine Arts Festival 2020 (photography).
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school?
When I first started high school as a freshman, I didn’t know very many people and wasn’t very involved in school activities. As my sophomore and junior year rolled around, I decided to join the Blackhawk Newspaper as a photojournalist. In that capacity, I took photos and performed interviews for the writers. During my senior year, I became the photo editor for the Blackhawk Newspaper. I helped the photojournalists learn how to use a camera and gave them assignments. I attended presidential caucus rallies as a member of the press where I did interviews and made photographs of people attending the event along with the presidential candidates. Each assignment helped me grow as a photographer. I have learned so much from the newspaper, and it will definitely help me in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.