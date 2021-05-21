Academics
Winiboya Aboyure, child of Kim Aboyure, plans to study Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology at Yale University
Top 3 achievements: Paragon Fellow (Global Leadership Program), Gates Scholar, Esperanza Legal Assistance Center volunteer staff member
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? It wasn’t until sophomore year biology that I discovered my true love of science. Vaccines attempt to keep up with virus mutation. Genes pass in a predictable pattern. Rosalind Franklin’s research was stolen. Every single idea, process, and fact opened my eyes to the world around me. I will never forget how absorbed I became in our evolution unit. Experiments forced me to think about how butterflies, unknowingly, adapt their patterns to their environment, which only gave me more questions to ask. Is it the same with people? I wonder what differences we would find in completely isolated populations? Luckily, my teachers entertained these questions because thoughts like these swirled through my mind all through biology, anatomy and physiology, and all through forensics. Although these classes taught me about science, they taught me more about myself and my insatiable curiosity, my obsession with constantly learning.
La Della Gallagher, child of Susan and David Gallagher, plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: International Qualifier in Marketing Design at 2021 Iowa Thespy Awards, 2021 Governor's Scholar, and Brand-Boesharr Scholarship recipient
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One learning experience I will never forget has got to be Mr. Flaherty’s civic engagement in AP US Government. We had to pick a bill in the Iowa legislature, research it, and decide whether to advocate for or against it. Along the way, we went to legislative forums and even had the chance to go to Des Moines and talk to real legislators and the governor. The bill I chose was about school funding increases. We had classroom debates about the bills, and had to do real research for our final papers. It was one of the most hands-on learning experiences I have ever had, and we had the opportunity to engage our skills in research, communications, writing, and persuasion. It was truly unforgettable.
The Arts
Meghan Brewster, child of Mike and Kim Brewster, plans to attend Mount Mercy University
Top 3 achievements: Being a Thespian Officer for 2 years, Captain of the Bowling Team, Getting first honors every year for academics.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Music and Drama have been a big part of my entire life. I have had amazing teachers and instructors who have helped my love of the arts shape me into the person I am today. I will always remember the laughter during sectionals and how much fun we had practicing. My directors would try to make everyday fun and exciting. I will also never forget the late night play rehearsals where we memorized lines and bonded with each other. Everyday has been a new learning experience and I have loved every minute of it all throughout high school.
Hayden IntVeld, child of Thea IntVeld and Shane IntVeld, plans to attend the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design
Top 3 achievements: Scholarships Art & Writing Competition Gold and Silver Key 2021, Iowa Thespian Festival 1st place Scenic Design qualified for International level, Board of Trustees Scholarship for $100,000 and William Brand Boeshaar Scholarship $12,000.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I’ve been given the opportunity to explore the arts in one of the best schools in Iowa. Davenport Central has the Performing Arts Center where I learned how to act, sing, and dance with my mentor and mother Thea IntVeld. I also was fortunate enough to have an amazing mentor Renee Ott who fueled my passion for illustration and visual art in the AP art studio at CHS. These opportunities are so special and are something I’ll never forget I had the ability to use these spaces to achieve academic excellence in the Arts!
Humanities
Wyeth Platt, child of Jason Platt, Erin Platt, Erika Harden and Charles Harden, plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Top of my class; National Honors Society; 2-time Editor for Central's art magazine, Indigo Ink.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? An experience that comes to my memory is quite recent. In March of this year, I often came to our school’s library; there, our accomplished librarian Mrs. Mussmann presented me with a proposition. She explained that we had been contacted by the granddaughter of a former Central student, who wished to learn more about her grandfather. He served in the second World War, and she had begun to write a book about his life. To obtain additional information, I was asked to study our yearbooks and pluck whatever history I could from them. My journey from 1939 through 1942 lasted several weeks, and upon finding the soldier, who had long since left our earth, I felt a historical connection. He was killed as a prisoner of war following Japan’s surrender. Discovering the details of his life, as well as Central’s history, was a humbling experience I will never forget."
Asher Leveridge, child of Rob and Shannon Leveridge, plans to attend Tulane University.
Top 3 achievements: Getting accepted into college; Winning the Scott County Extemporaneous Speaking Competition; and Maintaining straight A's during a global pandemic when I couldn't actually attend school.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Mr. Flaherty once spent an entire class explaining the caucusing process to our AP Gov class, and then took us to the actual caucus that nignt. He and I stayed there until 10 PM (the people in charge messed up the ballots several times), and the next day he spent the entire class breaking down every single thing the people running the caucus did wrong.
Leadership
Wyatt Phillips, child of Darla Phillips and Greg Phillips, plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Starting a petition to keep the block schedule, getting 1,200 student signatures and IDs in two weeks, and challenging the school board on the topic of scheduling, Central HS 2021 Class President; Volunteering 30 hours at local schools, environmental projects, and community service events.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? There was not one specific experience; however, my time in the AVID program has been crucial to my overall development. Through AVID and its methods, I have learned to be confident in my own ideas; I am now able to covey articulate and complex thoughts. The lessons provided to us helped me understand that everyone comes from a different place, but we are all capable of achieving great things. The class provided a sense of community and betterment of oneself. Where others saw a classroom, I saw home. AVID instilled into me the core values of honesty, commitment, courage, and determination. Without AVID, I would not be where I am today.
Meredith Sloat Bonnie & Gary Sloat, is plans to attend a four-year university to major in Neuroscience and minor in Theater, followed by medical school to become a pediatric psychiatrist
Top 3 achievements: DC Coffee Shop - Co-Founder/Leader, 4 years, but the shop has been closed due to COVID-19. Raised over $1000, donating it to local charities and service groups, such as King’s Harvest Animal Shelter; National Honor Society - Service Liaison Officer, 2-yr member. After meeting membership requirements in 11th grade, I undertook responsibility for identifying, making outside contacts, and organizing all volunteering community service activities for 118 members; and Tri-M Music Honor Society - President, Secretary, 3-yr member.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During my government class this year, we discussed a lot of hot topic issues. I learned so much during those discussions - not just about my own political beliefs, but about how to deal with differing points of view. In no discussion did we all ever share the same viewpoint. Those discussions became my favorite part of the class because they were built on a common ground of mutual respect. That foundation allowed us all to hear everyone’s opinions and to hold intelligent discussions about real-world issues. Sometimes, I even found that my own opinions would change during those debates - and all it took was an open mind and respect. I believe that I can use that lesson to become a better leader in any situation, and I will pass that lesson on to others. I will carry everything I learned in those discussions through my life.
Math/Sciences
Landon Adkins, the child of Alissa and Grady Adkins, plans to attend Liberty University
Top 3 achievements: Co-captain of the cross country team, 4.0 GPA, Varsity Track runner
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will always remember how our Calculus class managed to add an element of fun to the learning process. A couple of times throughout the course, our class would pick a day to bring in an object to demonstrate to the class, almost like "show and tell" in elementary school. There was always a variety to what was brought. Some students displayed different puzzles, some brought a gadget they had lying around, and others scrambled to find something in their backpack. At the end of the demonstrations, our teacher found a way to teach us more about math by showing off some of his math-related objects. One I remember in particular was a 3D model of the area between two curves. At the end of the session, everyone had fun while learning more about each other and the mysteries of Calculus.
Alyssa Migiel, child of Dave and Crystal Migiel, plans to major in animal sciences at Iowa State University
Top 3 achievements: Academic Excellence (4.0 GPA) for 4 years, Noon Optimist Scholarship, Receiving 20+ college credits
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? As high school went on, becoming a veterinarian was all that I could think about when picturing future college plans. Thanks to my counselor, I became aware of the opportunity to take two different zoology courses. While getting to learn about different animal systems, I dissected a range of species on a weekly basis. Not only was I able to learn about their different adaptations, but being able to physically see their anatomy was a great experience. These courses further ensured that I want to go down the veterinary career path. I have now advanced onto AP Calculus and AP Chemistry. These rigorous classes are exciting to me, I love what I am learning about, and cannot wait to further my education in STEM.
Vocational Education
Andrew Hutchcroft, child of Dave and Kristi Hutchcroft, plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Academic All-Conference- Basketball, Career Tech Ambassador,and a three Sport Letter Winner
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience I will remember forever is the dual credit business courses I was able to take with Mrs. Lafrenz and Mr. Gisel. Through their guidance, I was able to gain an understanding of how a degree in business could help me be successful in the future. They provided me the opportunity to earn 18 dual credit courses towards college. Through their classes, I was inspired to pursue business, and major in it, at the University of Iowa where I was accepted into the Tippie School of Business as a freshman.
Makenna Bayless, child of Leslie Vanlandschoot, plans to be a Preschool Teacher/ Teaching assistant
Top 3 achievements: Earning my Child Development Associates, getting a scholarship from the T.E.A.C.H. program, and being a preschool educator.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience I will remember forever is my first time planning a lesson for preschool children. In the Early Childhood Education class, I worked with a class of preschooler every day. A project we were required to do for this class, was to plan play and educational centers for the children to engage in, and then document them. I worked with the children in the hearing impaired room. I put together a variety of educational and developmentally beneficial areas for them. This helped show me how much I loved teaching and working with children, and grew my love for the job I now have.
Young Journalist
Sara Holtam, child of Tom Holtam and Mary Holtam, plans to attend the University of Miami - Double major in Global Business and EntrEpreneurship preneurship
Top 3 achievements: My top three academic or extracurricular achievements would be having a 4.0 GPA, being involved in 13 extracurriculars with 7 leadership positions, and being an IHSPA Scholar and Top Ten Emerging Journalists.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? From spending time joking with your friends in class, to learning about that subject you always found yourself mesmerized by, to making that connection with your favorite teacher, everyone is able to leave high school with that one learning experience they will never forget. For me, this was a whole picture experience rather than one monumental memory. My time participating in the Blackhawk yearbook taught me more than I ever expected. It went beyond how to write an interesting story or take a picture from the right angle; it was about working with others to create something that you were proud of and that people would be able to enjoy for years to come. Not only did I leave this experience feeling involved in a community throughout my four years in high school, but it also gave me the skills of leadership, communication, and teamwork to use in the future.
Makenna Verdon, child of Matthew and Michelle Verdon, plans to attend Scott Community College
Top 3 achievements: Yearbook's Co-Editor-In-Chief, Recipient of the QC Morning Optimist Scholarship, and a member of National Honors Society
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Learning the concept of creative writing, and writing in general, has been one of my favorite classroom experiences that I’ll remember forever. Third grade was the earliest time that I could remember embracing the art of writing. My teacher informed us that we could write about whatever we wanted. This could be used as our voice. Fast forward to when I became a high school student. I joined the yearbook staff and I enrolled in some English courses. Between being a part of the yearbook staff and English courses, I figured out that I wanted to go into journalism as my future career. I thoroughly enjoyed expressing my thoughts in those two areas. I am thankful that I have found my future career throughout my variety of classroom experiences.