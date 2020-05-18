{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis Clemensen

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: National Honor Society

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and major in Chemical Engineering

Extracurriculars: Wind Ensemble, Marching Band, Jazz Band, Soccer

Favorite Quote: "Two things are infinite: The universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe." - Albert Einstein

Favorite Memory: Disney Trip 2018

Parents Names: Brian and Sarah Clemensen

