Dennis Clemensen

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: National Honor Society
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and major in Chemical Engineering
Extracurriculars: Wind Ensemble, Marching Band, Jazz Band, Soccer
Favorite Quote: "Two things are infinite: The universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe." - Albert Einstein
Favorite Memory: Disney Trip 2018
Parents Names: Brian and Sarah Clemensen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.