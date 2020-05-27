{{featured_button_text}}
Diamond Davis

Diamond Davis

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College and major in Psychology

Extracurriculars: Yearbook, Welding Club

Favorite Memory: Eating breakfast with friends every morning

Advice To Future Generations: Always do your best, always be prepared for the future.

Parents Names: Rodney and LeShondre Davis

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments