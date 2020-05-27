Diamond Davis

High School: Davenport Central
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College and major in Psychology
Extracurriculars: Yearbook, Welding Club
Favorite Memory: Eating breakfast with friends every morning
Advice To Future Generations: Always do your best, always be prepared for the future.
Parents Names: Rodney and LeShondre Davis
