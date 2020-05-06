{{featured_button_text}}

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Honors Student, Lettered in Academics

Future Plans: Very close to finishing her Child Development Associate Degree and wants to work as a Preschool Paraeducator

Extracurriculars: Volunteering at Stepping Stones

Favorite Memory: Working with the kids at the preschool

Parents Names: Paula and Wayne Lance

