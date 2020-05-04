{{featured_button_text}}
Emma Kleinow

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Color Guard captain for two years, three-year Wind Ensemble Member, Winter Guard captain for two years, five-year member of Marching Band and Winter Guard, NHS, Tri-M Music Honor Society member for two year.

Future Plans: Majoring in nursing at St. Ambrose University to become a labor and delivery nurse

Extracurriculars: Tennis, marching band, winter guard

Favorite Quote: "Grow through what you go through."

Favorite Memory: Performing across the Midwest with the marching band

Advice To Future Generations: Let your set backs be your motivation and don't take senior year for granted.

Parents Names: Becki and Judy Wagschal

