Emma Kleinow

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Color Guard captain for two years, three-year Wind Ensemble Member, Winter Guard captain for two years, five-year member of Marching Band and Winter Guard, NHS, Tri-M Music Honor Society member for two year.
Future Plans: Majoring in nursing at St. Ambrose University to become a labor and delivery nurse
Extracurriculars: Tennis, marching band, winter guard
Favorite Quote: "Grow through what you go through."
Favorite Memory: Performing across the Midwest with the marching band
Advice To Future Generations: Let your set backs be your motivation and don't take senior year for granted.
Parents Names: Becki and Judy Wagschal
