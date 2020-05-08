{{featured_button_text}}
Emmalin Phipps

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Getting invited to perform in the Fourth of July parade in Washington D.C.

Future Plans: Not exactly sure yet but as of right now, just working.

Extracurriculars: Five years of Marching Band

Advice To Future Generations: Treasure every moment you have but focus on doing your best and having the time of your life.

Parents Names: Tammie and Kevin Phipps

