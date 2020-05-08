{{featured_button_text}}
Erynn Smith

Erynn Smith

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Started the club Shades of Melanin, First Placements in Solo Ensemble for three years, Honor Roll for three years

Future Plans: Attend Kirkwood Community College with a major in Nursing

Extracurriculars: Band, Choir, Caroling, Show Choir, Drama Club, Shades of Melanin

Favorite Quote: "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel" - Maya Angelou

Favorite Memory: Going to New York with my friends through choir

Advice To Future Generations: Things that matter to you now won't be important in the future, take a step back and follow the things that will continue your future in a positive way.

Parents Name: Yvonne Smith

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments