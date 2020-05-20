{{featured_button_text}}
Ever Jens

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Attend Central College to study Business and play Baseball

Extracurriculars: Baseball, Tennis, DC Leadership

Favorite Quote: "We're perfectly imperfect children, rose from the dust, all of us are on a mission." - Juice Wrld

Favorite Memory: Pep rally wins over the other classes

Advice To Future Generations: Don't go into high school being nervous or scared. Be excited to make new friends and get a good education.

Parents Names: Brandon Jens and Caroline O'Sullivan-Jens

