High School: Davenport Central
Future Plans: Attend Central College to study Business and play Baseball
Extracurriculars: Baseball, Tennis, DC Leadership
Favorite Quote: "We're perfectly imperfect children, rose from the dust, all of us are on a mission." - Juice Wrld
Favorite Memory: Pep rally wins over the other classes
Advice To Future Generations: Don't go into high school being nervous or scared. Be excited to make new friends and get a good education.
Parents Names: Brandon Jens and Caroline O'Sullivan-Jens
