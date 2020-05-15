{{featured_button_text}}
Hannah Cruz

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Vice-president of Art Club Freshman year, Honors all four years, NHS, NAHS

Future Plans: Attend the University of Dubuque to major in psychology

Extracurriculars: Art Club, National Art Honor Society, National Honor Society

Favorite Quote: "You are enough just as you are." - Meghan Markle

Favorite Memory: All of the AVID college trips

Advice To Future Generations: Do your best, there will be challenges some harder than others. But, just know that you are stronger than you know.

Parents Names: Rey and Jeanette Cruz

