Hannah Cruz

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Vice-president of Art Club Freshman year, Honors all four years, NHS, NAHS
Future Plans: Attend the University of Dubuque to major in psychology
Extracurriculars: Art Club, National Art Honor Society, National Honor Society
Favorite Quote: "You are enough just as you are." - Meghan Markle
Favorite Memory: All of the AVID college trips
Advice To Future Generations: Do your best, there will be challenges some harder than others. But, just know that you are stronger than you know.
Parents Names: Rey and Jeanette Cruz
