Heaven Jones

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Attend St.Ambrose in the fall to major in Biology

Extracurriculars: Avid, Orchestra (cello), National Honor Society, volunteer at Kings Harvest Pet Rescue,volunteer at Boys and Girls Club Food Pantry and helping younger kids

Favorite Quote: "Don't forget where you came from, but never lose sight where you are going."

Favorite Memory: Making vases at the hot glass company. Going on the Monster at Adventureland last summer and at school my favorite memory was going on college field trips

Advice To Future Generations: Stay involved within the school, volunteer, make friends that are wanting the same goals as yourself, have fun and get plenty of sleep.

Parents Names: Amber Martin, Raydell Hurt and Carl Jones, Andrea Jones

