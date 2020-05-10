{{featured_button_text}}
Heaven Shivers

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Graduating

Future Plans: Attend Grand Canyon University

Extracurriculars: Track and Field, Work

Favorite Quote: "Make those grades but don't let them make you."

Favorite Memory: All the football games

Advice To Future Generations: Do everything right your freshman year, it really does help.

Parents Name: Jiovanni Shivers

