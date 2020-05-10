Heaven Shivers

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Graduating
Future Plans: Attend Grand Canyon University
Extracurriculars: Track and Field, Work
Favorite Quote: "Make those grades but don't let them make you."
Favorite Memory: All the football games
Advice To Future Generations: Do everything right your freshman year, it really does help.
Parents Name: Jiovanni Shivers
