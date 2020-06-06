Hope Van Patten

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Recipient of the 2019 Rock Island Art Guild Member's Award for Drawing, 2020 Figge Brand Boeshaar Scholarship
Future Plans: Attend the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and major in Illustration and minor in Digital Media Production in hopes of becoming an Animator
Extracurriculars: Central's 2018 production of, "High School Musical the Musical," Quad-City Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program in 2019-2020
Favorite Quote: "If every pork chop were perfect, we wouldn't have hotdogs." - Greg Universe
Favorite Memory: Walking into the art room every day for class and seeing the energy and enthusiasm of all of my friends. The artistic chaos that would happen daily would always make me smile, and it's definitely that thing that I'm going to miss most.
Advice To Future Generations: There's no harm in not knowing what you want to do with your future. Even if you change your mind a million times or still don't know your aim when high school ends, there's so many people you can talk with to get advice and inspiration.
Parents Names: Steve and Theresa Van Patten
