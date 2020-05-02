Ishmael Billifer

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Very nice grades
Future Plans: Go to college and travel to Kazakhstan
Extracurriculars: Tennis pro
Favorite Quote: "Don't ask for forgiveness, ask for permission."
Favorite Memory: Leaving
Advice To Future Generations: Do your work.
Parents Names: Craigward and Trinidath
