Jack Bevans

Jack Bevans

 Hoo Photography

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: First Place Monologue at the Iowa Thespian Festival, Special Recognition Award for a Principal Role from Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards, Academic Excellence, First Honors, Co-Ed Dance Team State Champions

Future Plans: Attend Wartburg College and major in Elementary Education with minors in Art and Leadership

Extracurriculars: Central Singers Inc. Varsity Show Choir, Blue Illusion Co-Ed/All-Male Dance Team, National Honor Society, Concert Chorale Choir, Editor of Indigo Ink literary art magazine, Drama Club, Mock Trial, Baseball, Swimming

Favorite Quote: "That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt, a real superhero" - Stan Lee

Favorite Memory: Performing my first place monologue on stage in front of 1,000 plus people at the State Thespian Festival and breaking a show choir record with three Grand Champion awards this year.

Advice To Future Generations: Take chances, try something new, find what you love, and stick with it.

Parents Names: Troy and Elizabeth Bevans

