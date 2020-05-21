{{featured_button_text}}
Jaishon Kennedy

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for the transfer program and then transfer to a Iowa university

Extracurriculars: Walmart Associate Employee

Favorite Quote: "Loved by many, trust only a few."

Favorite Memory: Prostart Culinary program

Advice To Future Generations: Never give up.

Parents Names: Kevin Kennedy and Brenda McNeal

