Jaishon Kennedy

High School: Davenport Central
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for the transfer program and then transfer to a Iowa university
Extracurriculars: Walmart Associate Employee
Favorite Quote: "Loved by many, trust only a few."
Favorite Memory: Prostart Culinary program
Advice To Future Generations: Never give up.
Parents Names: Kevin Kennedy and Brenda McNeal
