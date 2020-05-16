Javari Terrell

High School: Davenport Central
Future Plans: Attend St Ambrose University to major in Sports Management and play Football
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Football, Track
Favorite Quote: "If your on time ... Your late!"
Advice To Future Generations: If you believe you can achieve. Never give up on your dreams
Parents Name: Kelly Johnson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.