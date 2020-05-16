{{featured_button_text}}
Javari Terrell

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Attend St Ambrose University to major in Sports Management and play Football

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Football, Track

Favorite Quote: "If your on time ... Your late!"

Advice To Future Generations: If you believe you can achieve. Never give up on your dreams

Parents Name: Kelly Johnson

