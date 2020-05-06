{{featured_button_text}}
Jayce Jewell

Jayce Jewell

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Lettered in Baseball, Bowling and Academic, Honor Student

Future Plans: Attend St. Ambrose and major in Biology and excited to receive a scholarship to bowl

Favorite Quote: "Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react to it."

Favorite Memory: Too many great memories to have just one favorite

Advice To Future Generations: The world can only thrive when people know what they're talking about. Find the thing that makes you want to know what you're talking about. Then talk about it.

Parents Names: Chanin Jewell and Patrick Jewell

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments