Jayce Jewell

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Lettered in Baseball, Bowling and Academic, Honor Student
Future Plans: Attend St. Ambrose and major in Biology and excited to receive a scholarship to bowl
Favorite Quote: "Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react to it."
Favorite Memory: Too many great memories to have just one favorite
Advice To Future Generations: The world can only thrive when people know what they're talking about. Find the thing that makes you want to know what you're talking about. Then talk about it.
Parents Names: Chanin Jewell and Patrick Jewell
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.