Jennifer Mahl

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: 4.0 GPA four years, National Honor Society, Junior Rotarian, AP Scholar, Marching Band Section Leader, Mock Trial Captain and three-year State Qualifier, SEIBA Honor Band four years, All-State Chorus, Musical Pit Student Director, Tri M President

Future Plans: Attend Drake University and major in Secondary Music Education

Extracurriculars: Show Choir, Quad-City Youth Symphony Orchestra, FMDC Dance, Marching Band, Mock Trial, Musical Pit, McKinley Mentors, Books n' Bloggers, Wind Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, Concert Chorale

Favorite Quote: "The sky's the limit...but only if you put the work in." - Abby Lee Miller

Favorite Memory: Receiving a perfect score at State Mock Trial 2019

Advice To Future Generations: Take advantage of everything that is offered to you.

Parents Names: David and Tamara Mahl

