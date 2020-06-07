{{featured_button_text}}
Jordan Ryan-Shoultz

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Attend community college for a year, then transfer to Iowa State University to study Animal Science

Extracurriculars: Blue Illusion Dance team for two years

Favorite Quote: "Dearly beloved we are gathered here today to get through this thing called high school. Electric word, high school, it means four years and that's a mighty long time. But I'm here to tell you there's something else. Your bright future ahead." - Prince but make it high school

Favorite Memory: Competing at dance competitions

Advice To Future Generations: Makeup looks pretty on the outside, but it doesn't help if you're ugly on the inside, unless you eat the makeup.

Parents Names: Angela Ryan and Lukas Shoultz

