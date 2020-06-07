Jordan Ryan-Shoultz

High School: Davenport Central
Future Plans: Attend community college for a year, then transfer to Iowa State University to study Animal Science
Extracurriculars: Blue Illusion Dance team for two years
Favorite Quote: "Dearly beloved we are gathered here today to get through this thing called high school. Electric word, high school, it means four years and that's a mighty long time. But I'm here to tell you there's something else. Your bright future ahead." - Prince but make it high school
Favorite Memory: Competing at dance competitions
Advice To Future Generations: Makeup looks pretty on the outside, but it doesn't help if you're ugly on the inside, unless you eat the makeup.
Parents Names: Angela Ryan and Lukas Shoultz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.