Julius Collins

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Took college classes in high school
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for two years for Welding
Favorite Quote: "How was school today?"
Favorite Memory: Making lifetime friends
Advice To Future Generations: Do your homework, listen to teachers and be respectful to staff.
Parents Name: Catrina Collins
