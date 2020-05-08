{{featured_button_text}}
Julius Collins

Julius Collins

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Took college classes in high school

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for two years for Welding

Favorite Quote: "How was school today?"

Favorite Memory: Making lifetime friends

Advice To Future Generations: Do your homework, listen to teachers and be respectful to staff.

Parents Name: Catrina Collins

