Kaighin Frost

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Academic Excellence 2017, 2019, 2020, First Honors 2019, Leading scorer in soccer 9th, 10th, 11th grades, Soccer Team MVP 2017, 2018, 2019
Future Plans: Attend Loras College
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Bettendorf Soccer Association Elite
Favorite Memory: Coming back from 0-2 to win game 3-2 against Cedar Rapids-Washington in Substate game
Advice To Future Generations: Take every opportunity possible.
Parents Names: Ann Frost and Derek and Megan Frost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.