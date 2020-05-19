{{featured_button_text}}
Kaighin Frost

Kaighin Frost

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Academic Excellence 2017, 2019, 2020, First Honors 2019, Leading scorer in soccer 9th, 10th, 11th grades, Soccer Team MVP 2017, 2018, 2019

Future Plans: Attend Loras College

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Bettendorf Soccer Association Elite

Favorite Memory: Coming back from 0-2 to win game 3-2 against Cedar Rapids-Washington in Substate game

Advice To Future Generations: Take every opportunity possible.

Parents Names: Ann Frost and Derek and Megan Frost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments