Kailee Thorndike

High School: Davenport Central
Future Plans: Certified EMT
Favorite Quote: "Give respect to get respect."
Favorite Memory: First day of freshman year knowing I was my family's 4th generation going to Central
Advice To Future Generations: Stay focused and don't stray from the path.
Parents Name: Rebecca Rodriguez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.