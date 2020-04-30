{{featured_button_text}}
KeaVonna Rumley

KeaVonna Rumley

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Track; Varsity Letters, Team Captain, Numerals.

Future Plans: I plan to attend Southwest Minnesota State University, and major in Criminal Injustice. I also will be participating in their Track & Field Team!

Extracurriculars: Women’s Varsity Track & Field.

Favorite Quote: Being a female athlete, sometimes your clothes don't fit right if you have a small waist and broad shoulders, or strong hips. And it's OK to embrace that.

-Michelle Carter

Favorite Memory: Being apart of Central’s first poetry slam since I’ve been attending with a great group called ‘ Shades Of Melanin’

Advice To Future Generations: Turn in EVERYTHING on time if not ahead of time, always be early to class even when others are on time, and never give up on yourself or the people that love you.

Parents Names: Cassandra Rumley

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments