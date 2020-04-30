KeaVonna Rumley

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Track; Varsity Letters, Team Captain, Numerals.
Future Plans: I plan to attend Southwest Minnesota State University, and major in Criminal Injustice. I also will be participating in their Track & Field Team!
Extracurriculars: Women’s Varsity Track & Field.
Favorite Quote: Being a female athlete, sometimes your clothes don't fit right if you have a small waist and broad shoulders, or strong hips. And it's OK to embrace that.
-Michelle Carter
Favorite Memory: Being apart of Central’s first poetry slam since I’ve been attending with a great group called ‘ Shades Of Melanin’
Advice To Future Generations: Turn in EVERYTHING on time if not ahead of time, always be early to class even when others are on time, and never give up on yourself or the people that love you.
Parents Names: Cassandra Rumley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.