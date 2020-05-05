{{featured_button_text}}
Kendra Phillips

Kendra Phillips

 Meg McLaughlin

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Capitan of the dance team, Leadership clubs

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for two years and then transfer to medical school in either Iowa or Texas

Extracurriculars: Track, Dance Team, Legacy Leaders, DC Leadership

Favorite Quote: "Go big or go home."

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory has to be winning 1st place at our Ladies Classic track meet my junior year

Advice To Future Generations: Don't give up on your dreams. Do what has to be done until you get to where you are. Always work smarter not harder. Don't let you or anyone else put you down.

Parents Names: Kenneth Phillips, father; Nikeya Offutt, Mother; LaToya Pegus-Phillips, step-mother

