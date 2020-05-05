Kendra Phillips

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Capitan of the dance team, Leadership clubs
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for two years and then transfer to medical school in either Iowa or Texas
Extracurriculars: Track, Dance Team, Legacy Leaders, DC Leadership
Favorite Quote: "Go big or go home."
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory has to be winning 1st place at our Ladies Classic track meet my junior year
Advice To Future Generations: Don't give up on your dreams. Do what has to be done until you get to where you are. Always work smarter not harder. Don't let you or anyone else put you down.
Parents Names: Kenneth Phillips, father; Nikeya Offutt, Mother; LaToya Pegus-Phillips, step-mother
