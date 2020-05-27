{{featured_button_text}}
Kiejuan Guy

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Study Engineering to create a successful life

Extracurriculars: Music and everything surrounding it, Basketball, Football, learning new things and mastering them all

Favorite Quote: "Never give up!"

Favorite Memory: I will always remember overcoming a major hurdle in high school that could have cost me everything. I couldn't have done it without the help of my mom, my friend's and my friend's parents. Thank you all for the support.

Advice To Future Generations: Strive to be a better you and pay attention to everything. Appreciate your struggles and always want more.

Parents Names: Sherell and Michael Cribbs

