Kierra Jack

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: First Honors all four years

Future Plans: Attend Kirkwood Community College in the Fall and major in Interior Design

Extracurriculars: Track and Field, MVP (Mentors in Violence Prevention), National Honor Society, Shades Of Melanin Club (Co-president), Blue Illusion Dance Team, Legacy Leaders Club, Future Teachers Club, GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance)

Favorite Memory: The whole track and field season

Advice To Future Generations: Reflect on how far you've come. It'll ease anxiety on where you're going.

Parents Names: Shelby Jack and Cathy Jack

