Kierra Jack

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: First Honors all four years
Future Plans: Attend Kirkwood Community College in the Fall and major in Interior Design
Extracurriculars: Track and Field, MVP (Mentors in Violence Prevention), National Honor Society, Shades Of Melanin Club (Co-president), Blue Illusion Dance Team, Legacy Leaders Club, Future Teachers Club, GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance)
Favorite Memory: The whole track and field season
Advice To Future Generations: Reflect on how far you've come. It'll ease anxiety on where you're going.
Parents Names: Shelby Jack and Cathy Jack
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.