Kyra Griffin

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Varsity diver for three years, JV golf for two years, Homecoming Court
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for two years then transfer to a university in Iowa or Las Vegas to become either a teacher or a nurse
Extracurriculars: Golfing and diving
Favorite Quote: "Big girls are harder to kidnap. So keep eating cake honey."
Favorite Memory: All of the football games
Advice To Future Generations: Everyone says your junior year is the hardest year. But I think that it is your freshman year. So don't screw around and skip class. Take it serious.
Parents Name: Kathy Griffin
