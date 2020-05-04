{{featured_button_text}}
Kyra Griffin

Kyra Griffin

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Varsity diver for three years, JV golf for two years, Homecoming Court

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for two years then transfer to a university in Iowa or Las Vegas to become either a teacher or a nurse

Extracurriculars: Golfing and diving

Favorite Quote: "Big girls are harder to kidnap. So keep eating cake honey."

Favorite Memory: All of the football games

Advice To Future Generations: Everyone says your junior year is the hardest year. But I think that it is your freshman year. So don't screw around and skip class. Take it serious.

Parents Name: Kathy Griffin

