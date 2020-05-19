{{featured_button_text}}
Laura Sitz

Laura Sitz

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Academic Excellence, Iowa All-State Bassoonist, SEIBA, SEISTA, Senior Class Officer, Principal Cellist Q-C Youth Symphony Orchestra, Q-C Times Salute to Scholars (The Arts), Talented and Gifted Student of the Year, Orchestra Student of the Year, Rotary Club of Davenport Scholarship Recipient, Jerry M. Torrence Scholarship Recipient

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa and double major in Finance and Accounting and minor in Chinese on a Pre-law Track

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society Secretary, Mock Trial Captain, Marching Band, Show Choir, Chamber Orchestra, Junior Rotarian, Scholastic Bowl, Varsity Tennis, McKinley Mentors, Tri-M Music Honor Society Treasurer

Favorite Quote: "Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind." - Dr. Seuss

Favorite Memory: Tennis practices and meets and Brady Street Stadium

Advice To Future Generations: Take advantage of every opportunity and don't be afraid to get involved.

Parents Names: Robert and Lori Sitz

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments