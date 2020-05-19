Laura Sitz

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Academic Excellence, Iowa All-State Bassoonist, SEIBA, SEISTA, Senior Class Officer, Principal Cellist Q-C Youth Symphony Orchestra, Q-C Times Salute to Scholars (The Arts), Talented and Gifted Student of the Year, Orchestra Student of the Year, Rotary Club of Davenport Scholarship Recipient, Jerry M. Torrence Scholarship Recipient
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa and double major in Finance and Accounting and minor in Chinese on a Pre-law Track
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society Secretary, Mock Trial Captain, Marching Band, Show Choir, Chamber Orchestra, Junior Rotarian, Scholastic Bowl, Varsity Tennis, McKinley Mentors, Tri-M Music Honor Society Treasurer
Favorite Quote: "Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind." - Dr. Seuss
Favorite Memory: Tennis practices and meets and Brady Street Stadium
Advice To Future Generations: Take advantage of every opportunity and don't be afraid to get involved.
Parents Names: Robert and Lori Sitz
