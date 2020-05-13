{{featured_button_text}}
Lesly Mayorga

Lesly Mayorga

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Still undecided. A lot has changed since I thought I had that figured out.

Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Yearbook, Drama Club

Favorite Quote: "Don't cry because it's over, smile, because it happened."

Favorite Memory: Freshman year first home game and me, marching in the band

Advice To Future Generations: Never take a single moment for granted.

Parents Names: Christina and Ricardo Vera

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments