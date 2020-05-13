Lesly Mayorga

High School: Davenport Central
Future Plans: Still undecided. A lot has changed since I thought I had that figured out.
Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Yearbook, Drama Club
Favorite Quote: "Don't cry because it's over, smile, because it happened."
Favorite Memory: Freshman year first home game and me, marching in the band
Advice To Future Generations: Never take a single moment for granted.
Parents Names: Christina and Ricardo Vera
