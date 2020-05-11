{{featured_button_text}}

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Varsity Volleyball all four years, Show Choir two years

Future Plans: Attend the University of Dubuque to major in Human Health Sciences, Pre-Physical Therapy and then earn a Doctorate of Physical Therapy

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, McKinley Mentor

Favorite Quote: "Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away." - Maya Angelou

Parents Names: Brian and Valerie Smith

