Logan Beverlin

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Welding Degree, first boy in his family to get his High School Diploma

Future Plans: Wants to be a Welder or Pipefitter

Extracurriculars: Welding, woods, Metals

Favorite Quote: "If you ain't first your last!"

Favorite Memory: Everyone in welding felt like family

Advice To Future Generations: Try to be involved in everything.

Parents Names: Mike and Crystal Beverlin Jr.

