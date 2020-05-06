Logan Beverlin

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Welding Degree, first boy in his family to get his High School Diploma
Future Plans: Wants to be a Welder or Pipefitter
Extracurriculars: Welding, woods, Metals
Favorite Quote: "If you ain't first your last!"
Favorite Memory: Everyone in welding felt like family
Advice To Future Generations: Try to be involved in everything.
Parents Names: Mike and Crystal Beverlin Jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.