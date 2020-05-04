{{featured_button_text}}
Lydia Ferris

Lydia Ferris

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Becoming a neonatal nurse or an EMT/paramedic

Extracurriculars: Marching band, choir, concert band, dance outside of school

Favorite Quote: "Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there's so much to smile about." - Marilynn Monroe

Favorite Memory: All the high school dances and football games

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard. Get involved. Enjoy every moment while you have it because it will be done in a blink of an eye.

Parents Names: Michael and Rebecca Ferris

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments