Lydia Ferris

High School: Davenport Central
Future Plans: Becoming a neonatal nurse or an EMT/paramedic
Extracurriculars: Marching band, choir, concert band, dance outside of school
Favorite Quote: "Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there's so much to smile about." - Marilynn Monroe
Favorite Memory: All the high school dances and football games
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard. Get involved. Enjoy every moment while you have it because it will be done in a blink of an eye.
Parents Names: Michael and Rebecca Ferris
