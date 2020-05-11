{{featured_button_text}}
Maizie Hepner

High School: Davenport Central (home schooled)

Accomplishments: Accepted into the University of Dubuque's Honors Program

Future Plans: Attend the University Of Dubuque this fall and major in Flight Operations to later pursue a career as a Commercial Pilot

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Orchestra, Church Choir, Swimming

Favorite Quote: "Be stronger than your strongest excuse." - Alan Malccon

Parents Names: Tom and Heather Hepner

