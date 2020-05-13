Mason Gersdorf

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Homecoming Court, First and Second Honors, Best Section Leader from Athletic Directors, All-City for Wrestling and Tennis, Second-City for Baseball, First Chair in Show Choir Pit Band and Concert Band
Future Plans: Attend Loras College for Baseball, Athletic training, & kinesiology
Extracurriculars: Varsity Baseball, Varsity Tennis, Varsity Golf, Freshman Wrestling, Show Choir Pit Band
Favorite Quote: "Fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again." - George W. Bush
Favorite Memory: Hitting my first home run for Davenport Central High School at Burlington High School's baseball field
Advice To Future Generations: Keep your head in the game.
Parents Names: Erin Gehret and Adam Gersdorf
