Mason Gersdorf

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Homecoming Court, First and Second Honors, Best Section Leader from Athletic Directors, All-City for Wrestling and Tennis, Second-City for Baseball, First Chair in Show Choir Pit Band and Concert Band

Future Plans: Attend Loras College for Baseball, Athletic training, & kinesiology

Extracurriculars: Varsity Baseball, Varsity Tennis, Varsity Golf, Freshman Wrestling, Show Choir Pit Band

Favorite Quote: "Fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again." - George W. Bush

Favorite Memory: Hitting my first home run for Davenport Central High School at Burlington High School's baseball field

Advice To Future Generations: Keep your head in the game.

Parents Names: Erin Gehret and Adam Gersdorf

